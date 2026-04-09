Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 40+ Key Companies Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|STSA 1002
|Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
|III
|Complement C5a inhibitor
|Intravenous
|GEn 1124
|GEn1E Lifesciences
|II
|Mitogen-activated protein kinase 14 inhibitor
|Intravenous
|ALT-100
|Aqualung Therapeutics Corp.
|II
|Nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase inhibitor
|Intravenous
|Reparixin
|Dompe Farmaceutici
|II
|CXCR1/ CXCR2 Inhibitor
|Oral
|AV-001
|Vasomune Therapeutics
|II
|TIE-2 receptor agonists
|Intravenous bolus
|Atibuclimab
|Implicit Bioscience
|II
|CD14 antigen inhibitor
|Intravenous
Learn more about the emerging ARSD therapies @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trials
Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that ARDS remains a high-burden critical care condition with significant unmet need, driven by its complex pathophysiology and lack of targeted pharmacological therapies. Despite advances in supportive care, mortality remains high, highlighting limited treatment impact. Emerging approaches such as anti-inflammatory and cell-based therapies show promise, but clinical heterogeneity continues to challenge development.
Recent Developments in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Space
- In February 2026, Edesa Biotech announced positive additional data from a Phase III study of paridiprubart. Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech, stated that the results announced support the central role of TLR4 in hyperinflammatory ARDS and demonstrate a consistent benefit across high-mortality etiologies. The drug is currently being evaluated in a separate US government-funded study of ARDS patients. In October 2025, Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics (HDTs) for immuno-inflammatory diseases, announced positive results from a Phase III study evaluating the company's drug candidate paridiprubart (EB05) as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The data from the Phase III study demonstrated that paridiprubart met primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance. In June 2025, BioAegis Therapeutics, a pioneering biotech company at the forefront of innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its lead product candidate, recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome. In June 2025, NuvOx Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed for its EXTEND trials: novEl oXygen ThErapeutic NanO2 for mild respiratory distress in Phase Ib and ARDS in Phase II Trials. In May 2024, Vasomune Therapeutics announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to AV-001, an investigational drug in development to prevent or treat moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with respiratory infections. According to the company, Phase I data demonstrated the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of AV-001, backing once-daily dosing. Additionally, the treatment showed support for strong Tie2 activation. AV-001 is currently recruiting patients for a Phase IIa trial as an ARDS treatment in pneumonia. In November 2023, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with vascular dysfunction, announced that their lead drug candidate AV-001 has received a positive recommendation from the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (IDSMB) of the AV001-004 Phase IIa Study. The Phase IIa trial (NCT05123755) evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of AV-001 in patients suffering with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Complement C5a inhibitor Mitogen-activated protein kinase 14 inhibitor, Nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase inhibitor, CXCR1/ CXCR2 Inhibitor, TIE-2 receptor agonists, CD14 antigen inhibitor, and others. Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies:Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, GEn1E Lifesciences, Aqualung Therapeutics Corp., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A., Vasomune Therapeutics, Implicit Bioscience, Edesa Biotech, MiNK Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, Direct Biologics, AVM Biotechnology, Athersys, EXORPHIA, EnliTISA (Shanghai) Pharmaceutical, LEAF4Life, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Tiziana Life Sciences, Factor Bioscience, LTT Bio Pharma, Orbsen Therapeutics, and others. Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: STSA 1002, GEn 1124, ALT-100, Reparixin, AV-001, Atibuclimab, EB05, AGENT 797, Rhu-pGSN, ExoFlo, AVM0703, Invimestrocel, EXP01, TISA-818, LEAF-4L6715, Molgramostim, TZLS-501, NC-MSC, LT1001, Orbcel C, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
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