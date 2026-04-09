Azizi Developments Joins In Celebrating The Launch Of Inanna Reborn, Founded By HH Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,April 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, was honored to be part of the momentous debut of Inanna Reborn, the luxury heritage and cultural movement founded by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Inanna Reborn made its debut through an immersive cultural gathering held at Mleiha, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sharjah – a setting that served as a powerful testament to the deep roots and living legacy of the region.

“Inanna Reborn resonates deeply with our commitment in the region's cultural and creative ambition. What Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has delivered is a compelling revival of a timeless narrative, brought to life for contemporary audiences,” said Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.