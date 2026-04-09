AUC TAHRIR CULTUREFEST 2026 CONCLUDES THIRD EDITION, REINFORCING ITS ROLE IN CAIRO's CULTURAL LANDSCAPE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The American University in Cairo AUC has concluded the third edition of AUC Tahrir CultureFest, marking a significant milestone in the festival's evolution as one of Cairo's leading cultural platforms. Over three days, the festival brought together thousands of visitors in a dynamic public program exploring the future of Cairo through the lenses of culture, technology and community dialogue.“This year's theme invites us to reflect together on the kind of city we want Cairo to become - on how we can shape our future responsibly, building on our history while contributing to innovation and new ways of thinking,” said Ahmad Dallal, AUC president”.

Open to the public and held at the heart of Downtown Cairo, the festival reinforces AUC's role as an accessible cultural hub, connecting diverse audiences through a rich, multidisciplinary program spanning exhibitions, performances, discussions and interactive experiences.

Under the theme“Future C-AI-RO,” this year's edition placed artificial intelligence and creativity at the center of conversation, examining their impact across media, education, the economy and the arts, while highlighting the importance of human perspective in a rapidly evolving digital world.

By bringing together voices from academia, industry and the creative sector, the festival created a platform for meaningful dialogue on the challenges and opportunities shaping Cairo's future, while also amplifying the voices of young creatives through student-led initiatives and the launch of the first TEDx AUC Tahrir Square.

In its third edition, AUC Tahrir CultureFest continues to grow as a key annual event on Cairo's cultural calendar, reflecting AUC's commitment to culture, creativity and public engagement.

Founded in 1919, The American University in Cairo (AUC) is a leading English-language, American-accredited institution of higher education and center of the intellectual, social, and cultural life of the Arab world. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions and study abroad programs.

The University offers 39 undergraduate, 52 master's and two PhD programs rooted in a liberal arts education that encourages students to think critically and find creative solutions to conflicts and challenges facing both the region and the world.

An independent, nonprofit, politically non-partisan, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States.