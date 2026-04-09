Imprivata Appoints Cindy Zhou As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning cybersecurity marketing executive brings extensive experience in leading high-impact teams to elevate Imprivata's global market leadership

WALTHAM, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced the appointment of Cindy Zhou to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Zhou is an award-winning executive who brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-impact, global marketing organizations. As CMO, she will focus on helping Imprivata accelerate growth and elevate the company's marketing, strategic communications, and brand presence worldwide.

“Cindy is a transformative marketing leader with a track record of driving growth, strengthening market positioning, and building high-performing teams,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata.“Her experience across cybersecurity and enterprise technology, combined with her strategic vision and customer-first mindset, will help amplify our mission to drive passwordless authentication and ensure every second of critical work is both frictionless and secure. We're thrilled to welcome her to Imprivata.”

Zhou joins Imprivata with a distinguished track record of delivering measurable business growth and market expansion. A member of the WSJ CMO Council, she has extensive experience in B2B marketing, cybersecurity, revenue operations, and sales development, and a frequent speaker on building AI-driven marketing organizations.

“I'm excited to join Imprivata at such a pivotal time in the company's growth,” said Zhou.“Imprivata is at the center of digital identity, access management, and agentic AI governance, ensuring customers have secure, frictionless access in mission-critical environments. I look forward to working with the team to serve our customers, strengthen our brand, and drive continued growth.”

Prior to joining Imprivata, Zhou served as Chief Marketing Officer at KnowBe4, helping to scale the company to over 70,000 global customers and a recognized market leader. She also previously held CMO and senior marketing leadership roles at LogRhythm (now Exabeam), IBM and Verizon. A dedicated supporter for women in technology and cybersecurity, Zhou's contributions have been widely recognized across the industry.

Zhou holds an MBA from Louisiana State University and a BA from the University of Maryland.

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata's platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit .



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