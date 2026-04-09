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Albanese Says Lebanon Must Be Included in US-Iran Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for the US-Iran ceasefire to be formally extended to Lebanon, as Israeli strikes continue to pound the country, leaving hundreds dead.
Speaking at a news conference, Albanese said the Australian government "firmly believes" the truce between Washington and Tehran must encompass Lebanon — a position that places Canberra at odds with both Israel and the United States.
Whether Lebanon falls within the scope of the agreement remains a point of sharp contention. Pakistan, which brokered the deal, has maintained that the two-week pause extends to Lebanon, while Israel and the US have explicitly stated otherwise.
"We want to see peace in this region, and it will make a difference. I know that many Australians are concerned about the events occurring in Lebanon," Albanese said.
"This is not just about the impact there, but the effect it is having around the world," he added.
The death toll in Lebanon continues to mount at a devastating pace. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 254 people on Wednesday alone, with fresh attacks in the early hours of Thursday claiming at least 17 more lives in the country's south. Lebanon has since declared a national day of mourning in response to the relentless bombardment.
Israel has been conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2 — pressing forward despite a ceasefire that had taken effect in November 2024.
The renewed assault follows the US-Iran truce announced Tuesday, itself a product of a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28 — a conflict that has already left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
Speaking at a news conference, Albanese said the Australian government "firmly believes" the truce between Washington and Tehran must encompass Lebanon — a position that places Canberra at odds with both Israel and the United States.
Whether Lebanon falls within the scope of the agreement remains a point of sharp contention. Pakistan, which brokered the deal, has maintained that the two-week pause extends to Lebanon, while Israel and the US have explicitly stated otherwise.
"We want to see peace in this region, and it will make a difference. I know that many Australians are concerned about the events occurring in Lebanon," Albanese said.
"This is not just about the impact there, but the effect it is having around the world," he added.
The death toll in Lebanon continues to mount at a devastating pace. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 254 people on Wednesday alone, with fresh attacks in the early hours of Thursday claiming at least 17 more lives in the country's south. Lebanon has since declared a national day of mourning in response to the relentless bombardment.
Israel has been conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2 — pressing forward despite a ceasefire that had taken effect in November 2024.
The renewed assault follows the US-Iran truce announced Tuesday, itself a product of a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28 — a conflict that has already left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
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