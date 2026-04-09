Ukraine Aims To Store At Least 13.2 Bcm Of Gas Ahead Of Winter Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram following a Crisis Committee meeting, according to Ukrinform.

"Based on experience from previous heating seasons, the minimum level of gas in storage should be no less than 13.2 billion cubic meters at the start of winter. This ensures stable energy supply even during extremely cold periods and under large-scale attacks. Thus, 13.2 billion cubic meters is set as the critical minimum," Shmyhal wrote.

Under the base scenario, storage levels are planned to reach 14.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas by the beginning of the heating season. The forecast will be adjusted depending on the security situation.

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Shmyhal stressed that Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine are actively working to secure import capacities and maintain the "Vertical Gas Corridor" supply routes. Key priorities for a stable winter include timely gas import contracts, filling storage during periods of lowest market prices, and diversifying supply routes.

Special attention was also given to preparing for the maintenance campaign. Actions were coordinated to ensure adequate stocks of equipment for planned, unplanned, and emergency works, in close cooperation with international partners and donors.

In March, Naftogaz leadership met with representatives from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), joined by U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. Julie S. Davis. Discussions included expanding financial tools to increase purchases of American LNG.