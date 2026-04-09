Smart Air Purifier Market Trends & Forecast 20262031: Stand-Alone Units Hold 62.15% Share Amid Rising Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart air purifier market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.18%, driven by stringent air quality standards and rising smart home adoption, with Asia-Pacific leading growth.
Hyderabad, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the smart air purifier market size is on a strong growth path, expected to rise from USD 2.85 billion in 2025 to USD 3.25 billion in 2026 and further reach USD 6.3 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 14.13% between 2026 and 2031. Growth is driven by increasingly stringent indoor air quality regulations across major economies, including tighter particulate matter standards in the United States, energy efficiency mandates for connected air purification systems in Europe, and rising awareness of PM2.5 exposure across Asia-Pacific. By installation type, stand-alone portable units hold a dominant 62.15% share, reflecting strong consumer preference for flexible, easy-to-install solutions amid rising demand. At the same time, declining sensor costs and the rapid expansion of IoT-enabled ecosystems are accelerating the transition from conventional air purifiers to connected, intelligent air quality solutions. Advances in filtration technologies and smart automation are improving performance, efficiency, and user control, while commercial real estate operators increasingly adopt air quality monitoring to enhance tenant experience. Additionally, energy-efficient designs are gaining traction as end users prioritize lower maintenance and operational costs.
Smart Air Purifier Market Growth Drivers
Affordable Sensor Technology Driving Expansion of Smart Air Quality Integration
Declining sensor costs are making advanced air-quality monitoring more accessible and easier to embed across a wide range of devices. Manufacturers can now integrate multiple sensing capabilities, such as particulate matter, VOCs, formaldehyde, and CO2, into compact, single-board modules suitable for products like air purifiers, thermostats, and smart home devices. Lower IoT hardware and connectivity costs are also enabling cloud-based monitoring, remote alerts, and app-driven controls without significantly increasing product prices. This shift is pushing real-time air quality tracking into mainstream and entry-level products, while higher-end offerings differentiate through advanced analytics, predictive features, and subscription-based services. It is also encouraging integration across adjacent appliances, expanding the use of air purification technology beyond standalone devices.
Growing Awareness of Urban Air Pollution Driving Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
Rising air pollution in major cities has made indoor air quality a growing public concern, with severe smog events in urban centers like Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City bringing attention to the health risks of PM2.5 and VOC exposure. Connected air purifiers with real-time sensing capabilities help users visualize otherwise invisible pollutants through simple digital dashboards, increasing awareness and urgency to adopt such devices. These systems also allow users to identify pollution spikes linked to everyday activities such as cooking or cleaning, encouraging healthier habits. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing advanced detection capabilities and pollutant tracking features as key product advantages. This growing health consciousness is driving stronger, more consistent demand for smart air purification solutions, less influenced by price sensitivity compared to traditional consumer electronics cycles.
“The smart air purifier market reflects steady demand shaped by urban air quality concerns and evolving consumer preferences. This assessment is grounded in consistent data validation and structured cross-market analysis, offering decision-makers a dependable view aligned with established industry research standards.” Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence
Smart Air Purifier Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific is witnessing the strongest growth in the smart air purifier market, supported by rapid urban expansion and persistent air pollution challenges across major cities. Expanding indoor air quality monitoring initiatives in countries like China are increasing public awareness, while consumers in India are increasingly adopting clean-air devices as part of modern urban lifestyles. Rising disposable incomes are also enabling greater demand for premium and feature-rich products, with local manufacturers focusing on user-friendly interfaces and strong after-sales support to stay competitive. In addition, government-led initiatives promoting IoT-based air quality monitoring in countries such as South Korea and Japan are further accelerating adoption across the region.
Europe accounted for a significant share of smart air purifier revenues in 2025, driven by strong sustainability regulations such as ecodesign requirements and growing adoption of eco-label-certified energy-efficient devices. Retail positioning of indoor air quality solutions alongside wellness and lifestyle categories has also supported higher consumer uptake and easier product upselling. In the commercial segment, increasing investments by property owners in air quality improvements to comply with green leasing standards are further supporting demand. Additionally, manufacturers that offer multilingual interfaces and comply with data privacy regulations are gaining stronger consumer trust, contributing to repeat purchases and long-term market growth. North America is experiencing consistent demand in the smart air purifier market, largely supported by stricter regulatory standards on particulate matter that are driving the replacement of older, non-compliant air purification systems.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Smart Air Purifier Market Report
By Product Type
By Technology
Activated Carbon Filtration
By Installation Type
By Application
By Distribution Channel
Other Distribution Channels
B2B / Directly from Manufacturers
By Geography
BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Overview – Smart Air Purifier Industry
| Study Period
| 2020-2031
| Market Size in 2026
| USD 3.25 Billion
| Market Size Forecast 2031
| USD 6.3 Billion
| Industry Expansion
| Growing at a CAGR of 14.13% CAGR during 2026-2031
| Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
| Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
| Segments Covered
| By Product Type, By Technology, By Installation Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Geography
| Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
| Customization Scope
| Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Smart Air Purifier Companies: Covers global and regional market overview, core segments, financial performance, strategic industry insights, competitive positioning including key players' market share/rank, product and service offerings, and recent developments across the smart air purifier market landscape.
Honeywell International Inc.
Levoit (Vesync Co., Ltd.)
Unilever PLC (Blueair AB)
Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
GermGuardian (Guardian Technologies) Get in-depth industry insights on the global smart air purifier market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
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