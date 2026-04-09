Saree-Clad Robot Welcomes Voters At Puducherry Polling Station

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) An elector-friendly robot, sporting a saree, welcomed visitors to the polling station for Puducherry Assembly elections on Thursday, said the ECI, while highlighting its tech initiatives for voter convenience and attracting young voters.

In a social media statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) attached a video of the saree-clad robot and said,“Welcome with swag. A robot is welcoming electors at a polling station in #Puducherry!! It's a day of duty and responsibility, let's go vote!”

In the video, the robot can be seen holding a tray in its hands, with its red eyes searching for approaching visitors and its roller feet keeping it mobile.

The ECI's experiment with the welcome robot in Puducherry came on a day when the Union Territory's electors cast their votes to pick a new 30-member Assembly. The result will be declared on May 4.

The robot-led demonstration of technology by the ECI coincided with an ongoing visit of 43 delegates from 23 countries, including representatives from five Foreign Missions in Delhi, to Puducherry, along with other states, as part of the first phase of the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP), 2026.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the IEVP 2026, paving the way for foreign delegates to learn from the Assembly elections in five States/UTs.

Inaugurating the IEVP at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that in the second phase, the delegates will visit West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20 onwards.

Describing elections in India as festivals of democracy, Gyanesh Kumar called upon the IEVP participants to enjoy their visit to states, learn, see and experience the diversity of India.

The delegates were given a demonstration of the EVM at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Delhi, and they undertook a mock poll using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to get a hands-on experience of the voting process, the statement said.

The delegates evinced keen interest in the technological interventions and administrative safeguards in the election process in India and had an interactive session with the experts, clarifying their doubts/queries, it said.