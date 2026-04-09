Türkiye Releases Black Box Data From Plane Crash Near Azerbaijan-Georgia Border

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Türkiye has released the latest report on the investigation of the Turkish military cargo plane, a "C-130," that crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, the statement of the Turkish media says, Trend reports.

According to information, technical expertise on the incident is still ongoing.

The report states that the "Black Box," Flight Data Recorder (FDR), shows that until the moment of the crash, all digital recordings indicated normal communication among the flight crew and proper functioning of the plane's systems, with no signs of malfunction. The incident occurred suddenly.

Furthermore, it was determined that when the tail section separated from the fuselage, the FDR's power and data cables were severed, stopping the recording and preventing the capture of further information that could clarify the crash.

Investigations conducted by the Gendarmerie Criminal Department on samples taken from the wreckage found no trace of explosives either inside or outside the aircraft.

The "C-130" cargo plane of the Turkish Air Force disappeared from radar over Georgian territory 27 minutes after taking off from Ganja Airport on November 11, 2025. All 20 personnel on board, including crew members, perished in the crash.