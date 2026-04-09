$18+ Bn Sports Fishing Equipment Markets - Global Forecasts 2025-2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$13.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$18.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
- Market Concentration Analysis, 2025 Concentration Ratio (CR) Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI) Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025 Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025 Benchmarking Analysis, 2025 Art of Fishing Bass Pro Shops Billy Clarke Fishing Tackle Century Fishing Daiwa Seiko Corporation Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Inc. GLoomis. Inc. Harrison Rods Korda Developments Limited Lew's Holdings Corporation Lucky Craft USA Mustad & Son A.S. Nash Tackle Nories Ofuji Fishing Tackles Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation Penn Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Company Pure Fishing, Inc. Rapala VMC Corporation Shimano Inc. St. Croix Rods Temple Fork Outfitters Zebco Brands, Inc.
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Sports Fishing Equipment Market
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