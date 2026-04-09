Hayatna Launches“Guardians Of The Homeland” Initiative In Appreciation Of UAE Frontline Heroes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hayatna, the leading national brand in the dairy and beverages sector, has announced the launch of its“Guardians of the Homeland” initiative, honoring the men and women on the frontlines who work tirelessly to protect society and ensure the safety, security, and stability of the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative stems from Hayatna's deep belief that the prosperity of any society is built on the continuous efforts and great sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, police, civil defense, and all those who remain vigilant to safeguard the nation while others enjoy comfort and peace of mind.

On this occasion, Hayatna stated:“Because our life is part of yours, we believe it is our duty to give back to those who protect our present and preserve our future. The“Guardians of the Homeland” initiative is a sincere expression of our gratitude and our commitment to being part of the spirit of giving that makes the UAE a model of safety and stability”.

Through this initiative, Hayatna aims to turn appreciation into tangible action by offering a 10% discount on all its products across the UAE throughout the month of April. This gesture serves as a message of gratitude extended to everyone living on this land, reflecting the spirit of unity and generosity that brings us together.

This step reflects Hayatna's ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE community, strengthening values of belonging and pride, and reinforcing the belief that a nation's strength lies in the unity of its people and their appreciation for those who protect it.