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Hungary, Russia Sign Pact to Strengthen Energy, Trade, Cultural Ties
(MENAFN) Hungary and Russia have reportedly signed a 12-point plan aimed at deepening collaboration across energy, trade, and cultural sectors, according to reports.
Citing previously undisclosed Russian government documents, the agreement was signed in December in Moscow by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. The plan seeks to expand cooperation in energy and allows Russian companies to launch new electricity and hydrogen projects in Hungary.
The deal also proposes increasing Russian language education in Hungary and broadening education and cultural exchange programs. One document reportedly noted that Russia and Hungary “addressed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, joint activities in the energy sector, industry, health care, agriculture, construction and other areas of mutual interest, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.”
When questioned about the documents, Szijjarto told reports: “Hungary’s bilateral cooperation is guided by national interest, not by any pressure to conform to the extremely biased liberal mainstream media."
Separately, Poland’s prime minister accused an unnamed Hungarian minister of sharing EU documents with Russia, calling the move “beyond shocking.” He stated that “Victor Orban’s minister offered Sergey Lavrov to send him EU documents through the Hungarian embassy in Moscow.”
Citing previously undisclosed Russian government documents, the agreement was signed in December in Moscow by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. The plan seeks to expand cooperation in energy and allows Russian companies to launch new electricity and hydrogen projects in Hungary.
The deal also proposes increasing Russian language education in Hungary and broadening education and cultural exchange programs. One document reportedly noted that Russia and Hungary “addressed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, joint activities in the energy sector, industry, health care, agriculture, construction and other areas of mutual interest, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.”
When questioned about the documents, Szijjarto told reports: “Hungary’s bilateral cooperation is guided by national interest, not by any pressure to conform to the extremely biased liberal mainstream media."
Separately, Poland’s prime minister accused an unnamed Hungarian minister of sharing EU documents with Russia, calling the move “beyond shocking.” He stated that “Victor Orban’s minister offered Sergey Lavrov to send him EU documents through the Hungarian embassy in Moscow.”
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