Amir Cup 2026: Al Wakrah Beat Al Rayyan 3-0, Advance To Semi-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Wakrah SC booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 Amir Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over Al Rayyan SC in their quarter-final clash on Friday at Al Thumama Stadium.

Goals from Lucas Mendes, Amine Zouhzouh, and Gelson Dala in the 19th, 76th, and 81st minutes respectively secured a comfortable win for Al Wakrah, who now await the winner of the later quarter-final between Al Gharafa SC and Umm Salal SC at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Al Rayyan started brightly and nearly took an early lead when Brazilian midfielder Gregore delivered a cross to Rodrigo Moreno, whose low strike was well saved by goalkeeper Mohammed Al Bakri in the 5th minute.

Al Wakrah responded with a disciplined approach, absorbing pressure and relying on quick transitions. Their strategy paid off when they earned a free-kick on the edge of the box, which Lucas Mendes brilliantly curled into the top-left corner beyond goalkeeper Mahmoud Abou Nada to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Al Rayyan pushed forward in search of an equalizer, creating several chances. The closest came in the 28th minute when Brazilian forward Róger Guedes struck a direct free-kick that rebounded off the post. Just before halftime, Al Wakrah's goalkeeper denied Khalid Ali in a one-on-one situation, preserving his side's lead heading into the break.

Despite continued attacking pressure from Al Rayyan early in the second half, Al Wakrah remained the more clinical side. A second goal by Yousef Abderrazak was ruled out following a VAR review for a handball by Aissa Laidouni in the buildup in the 54th minute.

Al Wakrah eventually doubled their lead in the 76th minute when Luis Alberto set up Amine Zouhzouh, who finished calmly. The result was put beyond doubt five minutes later, as Laidouni delivered a precise pass behind the defense for substitute Gelson Dala, who slotted home the third goal.

Coached by Jose Luis Sierra, Al Wakrah saw out the remaining minutes with ease to seal a comprehensive victory and advance to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of Al Gharafa versus Umm Salal.