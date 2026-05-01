Digvijaya Singh's Meetings With CM Yadav, Jitu Patwari Spark Political Buzz In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 1 (IANS) A series of meetings involving senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, including his interaction with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, followed by internal discussions with the state party Chief Jitu Patwari on Friday sparked speculation across political circles in the state.

The developments began with Singh's meeting with Chief Minister Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence during Friday morning.

During the meeting, Singh raised concerns related to farmers, particularly issues in the ongoing wheat procurement process.

After the meeting, Digvijaya Singh shared that he told the Chief Minister about the difficulties being faced by farmers and stressed the need for timely solutions to ensure smooth procurement.

Later, Chief Minister Yadav also said that Digvijaya Singh raised farmers issues, especially the ongoing wheat procurement.

He added that he has told Singh that procurement slots for more than eight million metric tonnes of wheat have already been booked and that the process is progressing steadily.

He also assured that arrangements are being closely monitored to avoid inconvenience to the farmers in the state.

Singh also extended an invitation to Chief Minister Yadav to attend a religious event scheduled later this month in his hometown Raghogarh.

Later on Friday evening, attention shifted to Singh's residence, where Patwari held a closed-door meeting with him. Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh was also present.

While Singh's office confirmed the meeting and released a brief video of the state Congress Chief leaving the residence, it did not disclose details of the discussion, leading to speculation about its purpose.

The meeting gained additional significance as it came a day after Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari exchanged barbs during a Congress Scheduled Caste Cell meeting on Thursday.

During that meeting, Singh raised concerns about what he described as inadequate representation of Valmiki and Basod communities within the Congress and called for greater inclusion.

He also referred to Patwari's rapport with the Congress' central leadership, saying that he enjoys a considerable "free hand" in organisational matters.

Responding to Digvijaya Singh's remark, Patwari said, "I am your disciple", reflecting a respectful tone.

Singh, however, replied with a metaphor, saying that while the disciple had become "sugar", the guru had been reduced to "jaggery".

The remark drew attention as an indication of evolving internal dynamics within the Congress.

The sequence of events comes at a time when the Congress is preparing for upcoming political developments, including Rajya Sabha elections and possible Assembly by-election in Datia.

Singh, who recently completed his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha, has indicated that he will not seek another term, although the Congress has yet to announce its candidate.