Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Hails Workers' Role, Announces Wage Hike On Labour Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the tireless hard work and sacrifices of workers are helping Odisha and the country move forward, adding that ensuring fair wages and a dignified working environment for them remains a key priority of his government.

Addressing a special event on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said:“Workers are the true builders of human civilisation, and their tireless hard work and sacrifices are helping our nation and the state move forward. Therefore, we must work collectively to ensure fair wages for them, along with their equitable rights, social security and safety at the workplace.”

Recalling the historical significance of May Day, the Chief Minister said the day symbolises the unity, struggle and rights of workers. He added that the government has taken several initiatives for the overall welfare of workers.

Highlighting the steps taken by the state government, Majhi said that in the financial year 2025–26, more than 5 lakh construction workers have been newly registered under the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, and assistance exceeding Rs 541 crore has been provided to them. He also said that special measures have been taken to ensure social security for workers engaged in the unorganised sector.

Expressing satisfaction, the Chief Minister said that all necessary services are being delivered smoothly to workers through the 'Shramik Sathi' mobile app.

On the occasion, Majhi announced an increase of Rs 10 per day in variable dearness allowance for workers, effective retrospectively from April 1.

As a result, daily wages will increase to Rs 472 for unskilled workers, Rs 522 for semi-skilled workers, Rs 572 for skilled workers, and Rs 622 for highly skilled workers.

The Chief Minister said that the government is giving special emphasis to the safety and assistance of migrant workers, with a helpline system providing prompt support.

“With large-scale industrialisation, the issue of distress migration (Dadana system) will be resolved in the coming days, and workers will find employment within the state. Steps have already been initiated in this direction. Reverse migration has already begun, with Odia workers returning from places like Tiruppur and Coimbatore to work in the state's textile industry,” he said.

He said that within just 22 months of the BJP-led government assuming office, around 92,000 youths have secured employment in the private sector. Of these, about 10,000 have returned from other states and are now working in Odisha.

He added that to ensure year-round employment for workers, the government is launching the 'Dalkhai Yojana', which will play a key role in addressing distress migration.

On Friday, 6,000 eligible construction workers across the state were issued identity cards, and Rs 150 crore in assistance was disbursed to beneficiaries on the occasion.