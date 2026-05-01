Free Vaccines At 31 Health Centres Across Country

MENAFN - Gulf Times) All routine, seasonal and travel vaccines, including those required for Hajj and Umrah, remain available free of charge at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) health centres nationwide, the corporation reaffirmed as it marked World Immunisation Week, observed in the last week of April.

Vaccination services are delivered through 31 PHCC health centres equipped to the latest medical standards and staffed by qualified professionals. The Ministry of Public Health similarly provides all routine vaccines free of charge to the entire community.

Dr Hamad al-Mudahka, executive director of Preventive Health at PHCC, described immunisation as one of the greatest public health achievements of the modern era, citing its role in curbing infectious diseases, limiting complications, strengthening community immunity and preventing outbreaks in densely populated settings. He said awareness campaigns were being intensified to dispel misconceptions and encourage adherence to vaccination schedules.

Dr Khalid Elawad, health protection manager at PHCC, said appointments can be booked by calling 107 or by visiting any PHCC centre. "This initiative forms part of a national strategy aimed at increasing vaccination coverage, reducing the spread of infectious diseases, and promoting prevention as the first choice in healthcare," he said. Advance booking is encouraged to ease scheduling and allow pre-vaccination medical advice where needed.

He stressed that vaccines undergo rigorous scientific review, are safe and effective, and strengthen rather than weaken immunity. More than one vaccine may be administered in a single visit without conflict.

Immunisation covers all age groups from birth, with priority given to children up to five years, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions. Annual seasonal influenza vaccination is recommended for everyone aged six months and above, particularly those at higher risk.

travel vaccines Hajj Umrah PHCC