BJP On Upward Trajectory In Kerala, Will Become Largest Party: Anil K. Antony

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 9 (IANS) As polling for the Kerala Assembly elections are underway, BJP National Secretary Anil K. Antony on Thursday said that his party is the only political force currently witnessing an upward trajectory in the state and expressed confidence that it will eventually emerge as the largest party in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Anil K. Antony said,“We are very sure that the only party with an upward trajectory in Kerala right now is the BJP. The party already has an elected MP here, along with control over multiple municipalities and gram panchayats. We also govern the largest municipal corporation in the state, where we have both a mayor and a deputy mayor.”

He further expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the ongoing elections, stating,“This time, we expect to see many MLAs from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, as we have strong candidates in every district. We are hopeful that many of them will win.”

Antony added that the BJP is set to play a more prominent role in Kerala's political landscape after the elections.

“Following this election, you will see the party emerge as one of the prominent forces in Kerala politics. The BJP will continue its growth trajectory and, in time, will become the largest party in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the polling process across Kerala witnessed a brisk start. In the first four hours, a significant turnout was recorded among the state's approximately 2.71 crore voters, who are set to decide the next government. Even before dawn, the electoral machinery was fully operational. By 5.30 a.m., all 30,471 polling booths had become functional, with officials conducting mandatory mock polling procedures.

Notably, nearly two lakh voters had already cast their votes through the home voting facility ahead of polling day.

Despite the official end of campaigning, candidates from all three major political fronts made last-minute efforts to reach out to undecided voters and key influencers, reflecting the high stakes and intense competition in this election.

Voters, meanwhile, expressed a desire for continued development and political stability, while also highlighting unemployment as a major concern in the state.