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UN Highlights Growing Palestinian Rights Abuses Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory warned on Wednesday that the ongoing war with Iran has overshadowed a surge in human rights abuses against Palestinians, raising concerns over worsening conditions in Gaza and the West Bank, according to reports.
While acknowledging that “the announcement of a temporary ceasefire may represent the first step in ending regional hostilities,” the commission stressed that “all parties who have breached international law and targeted civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel must be held accountable.”
The commission expressed being “deeply distressed by the death toll in the region” and urged all sides to “cease all forms of violence and comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including the protection of civilians.”
It noted being “appalled by the sharp deterioration in the human rights of Palestinians” since February 28, warning that the wider conflict is “obscuring the plight and situation of the Palestinian people.”
The statement highlighted that Israeli strikes in Gaza continue to inflict civilian casualties while the humanitarian situation remains “dire,” with restricted access to food, medical care, and shelter.
“In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, 22 Palestinians, including children, were killed by Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces since 28 February,” the commission said, adding that Israeli authorities have also continued efforts to seize and control land in the West Bank.
While acknowledging that “the announcement of a temporary ceasefire may represent the first step in ending regional hostilities,” the commission stressed that “all parties who have breached international law and targeted civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel must be held accountable.”
The commission expressed being “deeply distressed by the death toll in the region” and urged all sides to “cease all forms of violence and comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including the protection of civilians.”
It noted being “appalled by the sharp deterioration in the human rights of Palestinians” since February 28, warning that the wider conflict is “obscuring the plight and situation of the Palestinian people.”
The statement highlighted that Israeli strikes in Gaza continue to inflict civilian casualties while the humanitarian situation remains “dire,” with restricted access to food, medical care, and shelter.
“In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, 22 Palestinians, including children, were killed by Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces since 28 February,” the commission said, adding that Israeli authorities have also continued efforts to seize and control land in the West Bank.
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