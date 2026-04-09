403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut Residential Areas Amid Rush Hour
(MENAFN) Israeli forces conducted airstrikes across multiple areas of Beirut on Wednesday during peak traffic hours, hitting predominantly Sunni residential neighborhoods and raising fears of significant civilian casualties, according to reports.
The attacks reportedly extended beyond Beirut to Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Mount Lebanon, and southern regions, as stated by reports. Observers noted that the targeted neighborhoods lie outside areas controlled by Hezbollah.
The timing of the strikes during rush hour heightened concerns about the potential for large-scale casualties.
The escalation comes just hours after the United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, intended to pave the way for a broader agreement to end the conflict initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on February 28, which has already resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.
While Iranian officials, Pakistani mediators, and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri have indicated that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that the country is not covered by the agreement.
Israel has continued air and ground operations in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a previously established ceasefire that took effect in November 2024. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,530 people have been killed and 4,812 injured in Israeli attacks since the conflict escalated.
The attacks reportedly extended beyond Beirut to Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Mount Lebanon, and southern regions, as stated by reports. Observers noted that the targeted neighborhoods lie outside areas controlled by Hezbollah.
The timing of the strikes during rush hour heightened concerns about the potential for large-scale casualties.
The escalation comes just hours after the United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, intended to pave the way for a broader agreement to end the conflict initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on February 28, which has already resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.
While Iranian officials, Pakistani mediators, and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri have indicated that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that the country is not covered by the agreement.
Israel has continued air and ground operations in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a previously established ceasefire that took effect in November 2024. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,530 people have been killed and 4,812 injured in Israeli attacks since the conflict escalated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment