Step Inside Jaya Bachchan's Rs 120 Crore Jalsa Bungalow: Luxury Living Room, Peaceful Mandir & More

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan just turned 78! She was born in Jabalpur back in 1948. Jaya has given us some amazing films and is still active in the industry. She lives in a massive bungalow in Mumbai called Jalsa. Let's take a look inside...On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, we're giving you an inside tour of her Juhu bungalow, Jalsa. The property is massive, spread across 10,125 square feet.

Jaya Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, is a two-storey building. Fun fact: its original name was 'Mansa'. The interiors are super stylish and have a royal feel, thanks to some very special design work.

Jaya Bachchan lives in this bungalow with her entire family. Her husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and even her daughter and grandkids stay here. Reports say this bungalow is worth around ₹120 crore.Inside Jalsa, the Bachchans have a beautiful temple. The idols in the temple are adorned with heavy gold and diamond jewellery.The living room is the most eye-catching part of Jalsa. It has high ceilings, grand chandeliers, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in tons of natural light. The house is also filled with brass statues, silver showpieces, and paintings by famous artists like Manjit Bawa.

Jaya Bachchan's bungalow has a special wall dedicated to family memories. This wall is covered with memorable photos of the entire family. The house also has a study room, which is where Big B usually does his work.