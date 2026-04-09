Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: 10-Man Barca Collapse In 2-0 UCL Shock At Camp Nou

FC Barcelona suffered a huge setback as Atlético Madrid secured a clinical 2-0 win. A red card to Pau Cubarsí changed the game, while Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth sealed a famous victory in this intense UEFA Champions League clash. 0:00 - Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona at Camp Nou with a massive 2-0 win 0:40 - VAR drama as Cubarsi sent off for last-man foul 2:10 - Clinical finishing vs wasteful dominance tells the story

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