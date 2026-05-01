India Launches Its 1St Barrier‐Less Tolling System On NH‐48

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the launch of India's first Multi‐Lane Free Flow barrier‐less tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH‐48 in Gujarat, enabling seamless toll collection without vehicles stopping.

The state‐of‐the‐art system uses advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition and FASTag technology to collect tolls while vehicles remain in motion, the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The ministry said the system is expected to cut travel time, decongest highways, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions and reduce human intervention in toll operations.

"The introduction of MLFF marks a major milestone in the digitisation of India's tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of National Highway infrastructure in line with global standards," the statement said.

Gadkari said that barrier-less tolling will enhance 'Ease of Living' for citizens and promote 'Ease of Doing Business' by enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to building world-class, technology-driven National Highway infrastructure that is efficient, transparent, and commuter-friendly, the minister added.

The Union government in April implemented digital-only toll collection at all National Highway fee plazas across the country.

All user fee payments at highway toll plazas are being processed exclusively through digital modes such as FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), effective April 10, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

With more than 98 per cent penetration, FASTag has significantly transformed toll collection practices in the country.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions to all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRNs) linked with FASTags issued by them.

-IANS

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