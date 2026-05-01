Bengal BJP Chief Attacks CM Banerjee For Strongroom Vigilance 'Drama', Says She Can See Her Govt's Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) West Bengal BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following the latter's visit to a strongroom over EVM tampering fears. Bhattacharya said that the Trinamool Congress supremo understands the state well and therefore, knows that her government is heading towards defeat.

Speaking to IANS, the Bengal BJP chief said: "People of West Bengal are tired of such drama. Try something new. Mamata Banerjee is unable to digest that she is being removed from power."

"By doing such drama there (near the strongroom), they (Trinamool Congress) are actually practising because the Trinamool has to mend its ways. They have benefitted by staying in power for 15 years, now they have to do some activity under the sun," he said.

Reiterating the corruption allegation on the state's ruling party, he alleged: "In the past 15 years, the Trinamool Congress has turned the entire society into an open market. Everything is for sale. From students, teachers, contractors, every aspect of life in Bengal is infused with corruption."

However, Bhattacharya noted that the Bengal CM does not come from a privileged background or a prominent political family.

He said: "She was not born into a prominent Congress family. Mamata Banerjee has a background of struggle. She rose from the grassroots to become the Chief Minister. She understands the essence of the soil and that is why she can see that not only her government, her party too is losing prominence."

"That is why she made such a statement at a rally that 'if Trinamool survives then we will meet again'," he added.

Moreover, Bhattacharya exhibited confidence that for the first time Syama Prasad Mookerjee's government is going to be formed on his own land.

"From Gangotri to Gangasagar, the BJP government will surely be formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. It is just a matter of time," he asserted.

The Bengal BJP chief claimed that the terms used by the Trinamool Congress like "outsiders" have hurt the sentiments of all those people around the world who have their roots in Bengal.

"They have also tried their best that this government needs to be changed in any way. People came from Finland and Portugal to cast their votes," he said.