Ministry Of Municipality Honours 200 Workers On International Workers' Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Services Affairs Sector, organized an event on the occasion of International Workers' Day held in the theater hall of the Ministry's main building.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Atiyah, Undersecretary of the Ministry, HE Ali bin Mohammed Al-Ali, and a number of Assistant Undersecretaries of the Ministry, general municipal directors and directors of departments.The event witnessed the honouring of 200 workers from the sector, in recognition of their sincerity and contributions to enhancing the quality of services, in line with the targets of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Karani, stated that the event in cooperation with the Qatar Red Crescent, was in recognition of the efforts of workers and their role in supporting development and municipal services.

A representative of the National Human Rights Committee, Hamad Al-Hajri, also attended the event, who stressed the importance of promoting the culture of workers' rights and providing a safe and stimulating working environment that ensures human dignity and contributes to supporting productivity and professional stability.

The Assistant Undersecretary praised the role of workers, stressing the ministry's keenness to appreciate their efforts as a key pillar of development, while representatives of the Qatar Red Crescent expressed their pride in community partnership and continued support for initiatives aimed at workers.

For their part, the representatives of the Qatar Red Crescent expressed their pride in the community partnership with the Ministry of Municipality, stressing the continuation of cooperation in the implementation of humanitarian and community initiatives supporting the workers' category and promoting their well-being.

Honouring Workers

The ceremony witnessed the honouring of a number of workers from various municipalities and departments of the Ministry, where the Undersecretary of the Ministry handed them gifts of appreciation, honouring their efforts and distinguished contributions honouring included workers from all municipalities, along with the departments of General Cleanliness, Mechanical Admet, Agricultural Affairs, and Public Relations. Safe and Stable Working Environment

In his speech during the ceremony, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry for Public Services Affairs, Abdullah Ahmed Al-Karani, stressed that the employees represent the real basis of the Ministry's work system, and that their daily efforts are directly reflected in the cleanliness of cities, maintenance of facilities, and improving the level of services.

He explained that these achievements are the fruit of the workers' dedication and commitment, stressing the Ministry's keenness, with the support and interest of H.E the Minister and H.E the Undersecretary of the Ministry, to provide a safe and appropriate working environment that ensures their safety and supports their performance, based on its belief that the stability of workers represents the basis of the quality and continuity of work.He added that the workers are real partners in the process of development and improving the quality of life, renewing thanks and appreciation to them, and wishing them continued health and safety.