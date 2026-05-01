BJP Set To Cross 90-Seat Mark In Assam: Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 1 (IANS) Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Friday exuded confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the ruling party would secure a massive mandate and win all three constituencies in Nalbari district.

Speaking to reporters, Baruah said the BJP-led alliance was heading towards a decisive victory across the state and predicted that opposition voices would lose relevance after the declaration of results on May 4.

“After May 4, even the talk around the Congress-led parties will become irrelevant,” he said in an apparent swipe at prominent opposition leaders in Congress and its allies, while maintaining that the electorate had already made up its mind in favour of the ruling alliance.

The minister said the BJP would register victories in all three Assembly constituencies of Nalbari district, underlining that the party had witnessed strong grassroots support during campaigning and public outreach programmes.

Baruah further claimed that the BJP would secure at least 90 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, adding that crossing the 100-seat mark would not be surprising given the scale of support received by the party.

“This time we will get no less than 90 seats. If the tally reaches 100, it should not surprise anyone,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the previous election, Baruah said that in the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won 20 of the 51 seats in Lower Assam. However, he claimed that the party's position had significantly strengthened in the region over the last five years.

“Earlier, we had won 20 out of 51 seats in Lower Assam. This time, we are certain of winning at least 35 seats there,” he said. The minister also expressed confidence over the party's performance in Tamulpur, saying BJP candidate Biswajit Daimary would emerge victorious by a huge margin.

The assembly seats in the Lower Assam region remain a crucial battleground in the state elections, and the BJP's performance in districts such as Nalbari and Tamulpur could play a key role in determining the final outcome.

Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.