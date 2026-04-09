Assam Elections 2026: People Voting For A New Assam, Says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president and party candidate from Jorhat assembly constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, on Thursday cast his vote for the 2026 Assembly elections, and said that the people are voting for a new Assam. Gaurav Gogoi told ANI, "People are electing a republican, democratic, and empowered Assam."

Speaking to reporters outside the polling booth, Gogoi stated, "Today, it is an important day for Assam, and people of Assam are coming forward to make a decision for the state. Personally, it is a matter of happiness for me that today my mother has also come with me to vote. She gave me her blessings. The hope in people's eyes and loftiness in their voice, and the way people are keeping their views fearlessly, we will witness an empowered and new Assam on May 4. People of Assam will vote in favour of Assam's civilisation, moral and democratic values."

Before casting his vote, Gaurav Gogoi offered floral tributes to his father and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. His mother, Dolly Gogoi, told ANI, "I seek the love and blessings of the people of Jorhat." The Congress leader's aunt, Lakshami Rani Gogoi, said, "I want Assam to develop more and more. I bless Gaurav. He speaks less but truthfully. I always pray for his progress."

Jorhat: A High-Stakes Political Battleground

Jorhat has emerged as the focal point of Assam's political battleground, with Gaurav Gogoi turning the constituency into a high-stakes arena. The Jorhat MP, Gaurav Gogoi, is pitted against the BJP's incumbent MLA, Hitendra Nath Goswami. Once a prominent colonial and administrative hub during British rule, Jorhat is now widely recognised as Assam's "tea capital." Its electoral dynamics are deeply influenced by tea garden communities, while the Ahom Hindu population and Assamese-speaking voters form a significant portion of the electorate. This unique social composition makes the seat both politically sensitive and decisive in Upper Assam.

Broader Election Context

Polling for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election is underway, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking its third successive term in office.

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