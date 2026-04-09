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Russia's Q1 Budget Deficit Hits USD58.3B
(MENAFN) Russia's federal budget swung to a deficit of 4.58 trillion rubles — equivalent to $58.3 billion, or 1.9% of GDP — in the first quarter of 2026, the country's Ministry of Finance disclosed Wednesday.
The shortfall widened by 2.62 trillion rubles compared with the same period a year earlier, with the ministry attributing the deterioration primarily to the front-loading of government expenditures.
The figures laid bare the mounting strain on Moscow's energy-dependent finances. Oil and gas revenues cratered 45.4% year-on-year to 1.44 trillion rubles in the January-March period, underscoring the fiscal cost of volatile global energy markets. Non-oil and gas revenues offered a partial offset, climbing 7.1% to 6.87 trillion rubles over the same stretch, though the gain fell well short of compensating for the collapse in hydrocarbon receipts.
The shortfall widened by 2.62 trillion rubles compared with the same period a year earlier, with the ministry attributing the deterioration primarily to the front-loading of government expenditures.
The figures laid bare the mounting strain on Moscow's energy-dependent finances. Oil and gas revenues cratered 45.4% year-on-year to 1.44 trillion rubles in the January-March period, underscoring the fiscal cost of volatile global energy markets. Non-oil and gas revenues offered a partial offset, climbing 7.1% to 6.87 trillion rubles over the same stretch, though the gain fell well short of compensating for the collapse in hydrocarbon receipts.
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