Ministry Of Awqaf Honours 48 Students Who Memorised Holy Quran At Quranic Learning Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs honoured 48 students who memorised the holy Quran during the first quarter of 2026. These students were enrolled in Quranic learning centres under the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance.

The ceremony, part of the“Quran Memorisation Completion Sessions” programme, was held under the patronage of Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem, at the Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al-Thani Mosque in The Pearl-Qatar.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry noted that this inaugural ceremony for the students honoured reflects its commitment to celebrating the achievements of Quranic learning centres, encouraging students who have memorised the holy Quran to continue reviewing and consolidating their memorisation, and fostering a culture of Quran memorisation among children and youth.

The Ministry affirmed its commitment to making the Quran Memorisation Sessions a regular Quranic programme, organising sessions to celebrate the completion of the holy Quran and honour students enrolled in Quranic learning centres.

The programme will be held every four months, totalling three sessions annually, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among students and highlighting the efforts of Quranic centres in producing memorisers of the holy book.

Fahd Ahmed Al Mohammed, Head of the Quran and its Sciences Department at the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, emphasised that the Quran Memorisation Sessions programme is a new and innovative initiative that the Ministry is keen to implement due to its significant educational and motivational impact.