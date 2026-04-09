Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Hosting Trolls, Calls Bollywood Audience 'Dead'

Singer Sona Mohapatra has backed Alia Bhatt amid criticism over her live hosting at an award show, calling her effort brave and pointing out the challenges of performing before a difficult Bollywood audience

Sona Mohapatra strongly supported Alia Bhatt, reminding critics that hosting live comes with no second chances. She emphasized that performing without edits or retakes requires courage, especially in an industry where many avoid such risks. According to Sona, simply stepping on stage and attempting a live monologue deserves appreciation, not ridicule.

Sona didn't hold back in criticizing the industry crowd, describing Bollywood audiences as disengaged and overly self-absorbed. Citing events like the Mijwan Fashion Show, she said even meaningful occasions fail to evoke genuine reactions. She argued that a live performance depends as much on audience energy as the performer's effort, and Bollywood rooms often fall flat.

Responding to comparisons between Alia and Zakir Khan, Sona highlighted the difference in skill sets. She pointed out that Zakir is a seasoned stand-up comedian, while Alia is primarily an actor. She also noted that Zakir likely faced a more receptive audience, unlike Alia, who performed in front of industry peers. Sona concluded by urging Bollywood insiders to loosen up and embrace humor more openly.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed: Here's When You Can Watch It Online; Read On