10 Indian Fishermen From TN Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Boat Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Ramanathapuram, April 9 (IANS) Ten fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, escalating tensions once again in the Palk Strait region.

According to sources, the fishermen, all hailing from the Pamban fishing harbour in Ramanathapuram district, had ventured into the sea for routine fishing operations. They were reportedly fishing in the waters between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar -- a region known for frequent maritime confrontations due to its proximity to the maritime boundary.

Officials said a Sri Lankan naval patrol intercepted the mechanised fishing boat during the operation. The navy personnel surrounded the vessel and accused the fishermen of illegally crossing into Sri Lankan waters. Subsequently, all 10 fishermen on board were taken into custody.

The arrested fishermen were transported along with their seized boat to the Sri Lankan naval camp in Talaimannar. Authorities there have initiated interrogation proceedings, and further legal action is expected under Sri Lankan maritime laws.

The boat has also been confiscated, raising concerns over the long-term economic impact on the affected families.

This latest arrest has triggered anxiety and distress among the families of the detained fishermen as well as the broader fishing community in Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen's associations have strongly condemned the incident, urging both the state and Union governments to intervene immediately and secure the release of those detained.

They also reiterated long-standing demands for a permanent diplomatic solution to the recurring issue, including clearer demarcation, regulated fishing access, and protection of traditional fishing rights in the Palk Strait.

The repeated arrests, seizure of boats, and, in some cases, nationalisation of vessels by Sri Lankan authorities have severely impacted the livelihoods of fishermen, many of whom depend solely on daily catches for survival.

With tensions continuing to simmer, stakeholders have called for urgent bilateral talks between India and Sri Lanka to address the humanitarian and economic dimensions of the issue and prevent further escalation.