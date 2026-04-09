Central Bank Of Barbados BARP Advances Digital Literacy For Seniors

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Central Bank of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Central Bank of Barbados and the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) have formalised a new partnership aimed at equipping senior citizens with the skills needed to confidently navigate the digital financial landscape.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed April 8, 2026, establishes a collaborative digital literacy empowerment programme focused on training elderly persons in the use of BiMPay, Barbados' national instant payment system, which will go live on June 12, as well as other essential digital tools.

The initiative is designed to empower senior citizens to conduct everyday financial transactions using BiMPay, provide hands-on training with digital devices, including tablets, reduce the digital divide between older and younger populations, and promote greater financial inclusion among elderly Barbadians. It also strengthens collaboration between the Bank and BARP in support of national digital transformation efforts while building awareness and adoption of BiMPay.

Dr. Kevin Greenidge, F.B., Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, underscored the importance of inclusive modernisation.

“Digital transformation must work for everyone. As we introduce systems like BiMPay, we must ensure that our seniors are not left behind, but are instead equipped with the knowledge and confidence to benefit fully from these advancements. This partnership with BARP allows us to take a practical, hands-on approach to bridging that gap and strengthening financial inclusion.”

Under the agreement, the central bank will play a central role in programme delivery. The bank will sponsor and provide tablets to facilitate hands-on learning, design and deliver a comprehensive BiMPay training module tailored specifically for elderly participants, and deploy qualified technical staff and BiMPay specialists to conduct training sessions.

Participants will also receive user-friendly training materials, guides, and reference documents to support continued learning. During training sessions, the Bank will provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to ensure participants build confidence through practice. In addition, the Bank will collaborate with BARP to promote the programme through targeted communications and social media outreach.

Marilyn Rice-Bowen, president of BARP, welcomed the initiative and its potential impact.

“By embracing digital literacy, seniors can build confidence, reduce social isolation, and continue to live active, informed, and connected lives in today's digital world.”

The programme forms part of the bank's broader efforts to ensure that the benefits of digital innovation are widely shared across society, particularly as Barbados prepares for the full rollout of BiMPay.

By combining the bank's technical expertise with BARP's strong community network, the initiative is expected to create meaningful opportunities for seniors to engage confidently with digital financial services and participate more fully in the evolving economy.

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