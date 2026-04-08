LA Galaxy And Landon Donovan Unveil Mini Pitch To Expand Youth Soccer Access In Pico Rivera

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG ' s LA Galaxy, in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and LA Galaxy legend and former U.S. Men's National Team captain Landon Donovan, unveiled a new community mini pitch on Friday, April 3 at Birney Tech Academy in Pico Rivera, expanding access to soccer for local youth.

Located in the El Rancho Unified School District (ERUSD), the mini pitch is designed to provide a safe, high‐quality space for students to play, learn and connect through sport. To celebrate the opening, Donovan and the LA Galaxy's President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun joined district leaders to emphasize how community-based sports can drive youth development and bring people together.

Following a ribbon‐cutting ceremony that opened with a performance by the El Rancho High School cheerleading squad, the Galaxy activated the mini pitch with a soccer clinic centered on skills and drills for Birney Tech Academy students.

“Landon's legacy is rooted in inspiring young players,” said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy.“Bringing this mini pitch to Pico Rivera ensures that legacy continues by creating new opportunities for kids to discover the game.”

The community celebration continued later that evening as the Galaxy honored Donovan during a special match at Dignity Health Sports Park, when the team faced Minnesota United FC. The night featured a celebration of Donovan's historic career and included the distribution of 15,000 bobbleheads to fans in attendance.

Together, the mini pitch and celebration underscore how soccer, and the leaders who have shaped it, can continue to inspire the next generation, on and off the field.