Suffolk County DWI Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Explains Aggravated DWI Charges Under New York VTL Section 1192(2-A)

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - A blood alcohol content reading of 0.18% or higher, more than double New York's standard legal limit, triggers a separate and more serious criminal charge under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1192(2-a), carrying steeper fines, a longer mandatory license revocation, and significantly restricted plea bargaining options compared to a standard DWI. Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) explains the penalties, defenses, and critical steps drivers facing this charge should take on Long Island.

According to Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett, aggravated DWI under VTL Section 1192(2-a) takes two distinct forms. The high-BAC version applies when a chemical test shows a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or higher and is charged as an unclassified misdemeanor for a first offense. The second form, enacted under Leandra's Law in 2009, applies when a driver operates a vehicle while intoxicated with a child aged 15 or younger as a passenger, a charge that is automatically a Class E felony even for a first offense. "Many people don't realize their license can be suspended at arraignment before they're even convicted," Bassett notes. "Early action is critical to requesting a hearing and protecting driving privileges."

Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett emphasizes that a first-offense aggravated DWI based on a high BAC carries fines of $1,000 to $2,500, up to one year in jail, a mandatory one-year license revocation, a mandatory surcharge of $395, and a Driver Responsibility Assessment of $250 per year for three years through the DMV. Courts typically require Ignition Interlock Device installation for at least 12 months. A second offense within the ten-year lookback period is a Class E felony with fines up to $5,000 and up to four years in state prison, while a third offense escalates to a Class D felony with up to seven years in prison and potential permanent license revocation.

One of the most consequential differences between aggravated DWI and standard DWI involves plea bargaining. With a standard first-offense DWI under VTL Section 1192(2), a prosecutor may sometimes offer a reduction to the non-criminal traffic infraction of Driving While Ability Impaired under VTL Section 1192(1). Under the aggravated DWI statute, New York law restricts what pleas can satisfy the charge, any plea in satisfaction generally must include at least a plea to VTL Section 1192(2), 1192(2-a), or 1192(3) unless the district attorney determines the charge is not warranted and the court states its basis for a different disposition on the record. Because the charge is harder to reduce, challenging the evidence becomes especially important.

Bassett has over 20 years of criminal law experience, including service as an Assistant District Attorney in Queens, and handles DWI cases at both the state and federal level throughout Suffolk County and Nassau County. Defense strategies in aggravated DWI cases may include challenging the legality of the traffic stop, contesting breathalyzer calibration and maintenance records, questioning blood test chain-of-custody procedures, raising medical conditions that can cause falsely elevated breath test readings, and challenging field sobriety test administration. "Evidence preservation and challenging the traffic stop are time-sensitive matters," he advises. "The sooner you consult with a defense attorney, the more options remain available."

Aggravated DWI cases are handled in district and town courts throughout Suffolk County for misdemeanor charges and in Suffolk County Supreme Court for felony-level cases prosecuted by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office through grand jury proceedings.

For drivers facing aggravated DWI charges in Suffolk County or Nassau County, securing experienced legal representation early in the process can make a meaningful difference in how the case is resolved.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based criminal defense law firm dedicated to DWI defense and serious criminal matters on Long Island. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, a former prosecutor with over 20 years of experience, the firm represents clients throughout Suffolk County and Nassau County at both the state and federal level. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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