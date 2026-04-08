A Gecko's Journey Through Storm: Under The Koa Tree By Lucilyn Rodrigues

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"Under the Koa Tree by L R Rodrigues"This is no ordinary tale. It begins with chaos: a violent storm tears young gecko Hula from her nest, hurling her into the unknown. Shaken but unbroken, she finds shelter beneath a koa sapling. From there, her adventure unfolds in dazzling color. Hula discovers an incredible gift.

With Waterfalls roar, volcanoes glow, and rainbows arch like bridges of hope. Children will be swept into Hula's world of wonder. Step into Hawaii's Big Island, where storms strike without warning, trees stand like guardians, and even the smallest creatures carry extraordinary courage. Under the Koa Tree, by Lucilyn Rodrigues, delivers a story connected to Hawaii's spirit, bringing both warmth and authenticity.

This is no ordinary tale. It begins with chaos: a violent storm tears young gecko Hula from her nest, hurling her into the unknown. Shaken but unbroken, she finds shelter beneath a koa sapling. From there, her adventure unfolds in dazzling color. Hula discovers an incredible gift.

But this gift is no simple blessing. Raising the question at the book's heart: will she ever find her ohana again, or will her gift keep her wandering forever?

About the Author

Born and raised in Hawaii, Ms. Rodrigues now resides in Colorado. As a child, she enjoyed the island life. Long summer days spent at the beach, playing with the neighborhood kids, and exploring in her garden.

There was one particular tree from her childhood home that was a habitat for Anoles. Her children also grew a fondness and curiosity for discovering critters. Especially, "Anole watching" from their garden in Hawaii.

From the first scribbles of pencil on paper to embracing the completed manuscript, this book was a bittersweet project. In between writing the pages was an enduring journey alongside family and friends for their beloved Troy and Morganne.

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Book Name: Under the Koa Tree

Author Name: L. R. Rodrigues

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