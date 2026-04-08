Phil Moore Honoured With Greater Vancouver REALTORS® Professional Excellence Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Greater Vancouver REALTORS(GVR) has named Phil Moore as the recipient of the 2026 Professional Excellence Award, recognizing his outstanding leadership, professionalism, and commitment to community.

The Professional Excellence Award honours those in real estate who've strengthened the profession by leading, mentoring, and giving back. The winner must meet strict requirements of professionalism and ethics, be involved in the community, and demonstrate a commitment to lifelong learning over the course of his or her career.

“From his community mentorship to his professional advocacy, Phil's commitment to constant improvement is a prime example of excellence in our profession,” said Raman Bayanzadeh, GVR chair.

Moore has been a leader at every level of organized real estate. As past president of GVR, he helped guide policy, strengthen professional standards, and support member education across the region.

His contributions extend nationally through his work with the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), where he has supported governance and ethical leadership. He currently serves as a director-at-large with the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA), continuing to represent the profession with experience and insight.

With more than 35 years in real estate, Moore is widely respected by clients and peers alike for his professionalism, knowledge, and collaborative approach.

Moore's commitment to community is both hands-on and sustained. As vice-chair and mentor with Camp Choice BC, he helps at-risk youth build leadership skills, resilience, and confidence. He also volunteers regularly with the East End Boys Club, supporting young people through mentorship and guidance.

His ongoing efforts, including fundraising initiatives that expand access to youth programs, reflect a deep and consistent commitment to giving back.

Moore's career demonstrates what it means to lead with integrity, support peers, and serve the public. His dedication to ethical practice, mentorship, and community impact reflects the values at the core of the Realtor profession.

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Editor's Note:

Areas covered by Greater Vancouver REALTORS® include: Bowen Island, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 Realtors and their companies. The association provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local Realtor or visit gvrealtors.