Tripura Admin Geared Up For Smooth TTAADC Elections On April 12

With preparations in full swing for the upcoming general elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer has affirmed that the administration is fully geared up to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. The polling will be conducted across all 28 seats scheduled for April 12.

Election Preparations Complete

Speaking exclusively with ANI, West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer, Vishal Kumar, stated that all essential arrangements for the elections have been completed. He highlighted that the postal ballot process has already been concluded, while the commissioning of election materials is currently underway. Security forces are also being mobilised in a phased manner ahead of polling day.

Focus on Security and Law & Order

Emphasising the administration's focus on maintaining law and order, Kumar said that comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure a secure environment. "We are making all necessary arrangements for law and order and security. Vehicle deployment has also been completed, and our teams are constantly in the field coordinating with officers at all levels," he said.

He further assured that the overall law and order situation in the district remains under control, expressing confidence that the election process will be conducted peacefully. "The law and order situation is under control, and we are doing everything required for the election on the 12th. I hope that with the support of the people, we will be able to conduct a free and fair election," he added.

The TTAADC elections are considered crucial in the political landscape of Tripura, with administrative machinery working round-the-clock to ensure seamless execution of the democratic exercise. (ANI)

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