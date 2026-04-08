CORT ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Investors To Approaching April 21St Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Over Relacorilant Failure
Case No.: No. 26-cv-01525 (N.D. Cal.)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2026
Contact: Reed Kathrein 844-916-0895 or email ...
Summary of the Allegations: Concealed FDA Warnings
The Corcept class action focuses on the alleged disparity between the company's public confidence and its private communications with the FDA regarding its lead drug candidate, relacorilant. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Corcept emphasized relacorilant's potential approval while failing to disclose material facts.
- Repeated FDA Warnings: During pre-submission meetings in 2024 and 2025, the FDA explicitly warned Corcept that its clinical data lacked sufficient evidence of effectiveness. Flawed Data Narrative: That defendants continued to tout Phase 3 results, despite knowing the FDA viewed the data as fundamentally flawed. The CRL Bombshell: On December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA. The agency concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant due to an "insufficient" evidentiary record. 50% Market Crash: Following this disclosure, Corcept's stock price plummeted from $70.20 on December 30, 2025, to close at $34.80 on December 31, 2025-erasing nearly $2.5 billion in market capitalization in a single day.
Critical Deadline: April 21, 2026
If you purchased Corcept common stock during the Class Period, you have until April 21, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.
- SUBMIT YOUR CORT LOSSES NOW
If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Corcept case and our investigation, read more )
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Corcept should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
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