HIP Video Promo Presents: Vanessa Carlton Releases Brand New Music Video Animal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In an ever-evolving industry, artists are constantly chasing the elusive“big break,” one song that shatters expectations, captures the zeitgeist, and resonates across the world. It's rare to find an artist who not only experiences that breakthrough but also sustains and transforms it into a lasting, prolific career. At just 21, Vanessa Carlton achieved that dream with“A Thousand Miles.” Released in 2002 alongside its now-iconic music video, the track sparked a frenzy of acclaim, earned three Grammy nominations, appeared on major film soundtracks, and propelled her to global recognition.

In the years that followed, Carlton learned to trust her creative instincts, ultimately stepping away from the confines of a traditional record label to pursue music on her own terms. By 2005, she embraced an independent path, releasing a series of critically acclaimed albums that leaned into her ethereal, introspective sound. In recent years, she has toured alongside some of the industry's most respected artists, including mentor and close friend Stevie Nicks, while continuing to connect with fans through her own national and international headline tours. Her seventh studio album, being released on April 17, Veils, produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips), further cements Carlton as a master of expression, offering a new collection of poetic gems primed for listeners eager to analyze, contemplate, and appreciate songs that wander off the beaten path, into the mists of the psyche and the soul.

What's the difference between predator and prey, animal and human? Everyone has an animalistic, untamed side, but what truly separates what lives within from what lurks beyond? The protagonist in“Animal” knows she is being hunted, yet she is an animal, too. Haunted by“visions in the moonlight,” she wrestles with the presence of a creature poised to strike at any moment. But instead of cowering, she plants her feet firmly on the ground, taunting it to“come and get it.” As each verse unfolds, the drama, intensity, and poetic depth blossom. Suspended somewhere between reality and a dream, Carlton's voice betrays no fear. In the animal's eyes, she recognizes something, or someone, familiar.“I am here,” she sings,“You are with me.”

Mirroring the song's elemental atmosphere, the“Animal” music video places Carlton deep in the wilderness, where she is fragmented by fog, her black sleeves billowing in the wind. In this mystical realm, she feels uncontainable, as if she's merging with the overgrown landscape, or it with her. Either way, she is the agent of her own fate. Beasts may growl, bare their claws, and scavenge for flesh, but she alone decides what must be tamed and what is meant to run free.

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