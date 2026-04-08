MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Arya Resources Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

April 08, 2026 10:12 AM EDT | Source: Arya Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, consisting of a combination of flow-through and non-flow-through shares.

Financing Highlights

Flow-Through Financing:

Up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of 4,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.50 per FT Share. Non-Flow-Through Financing:

Up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of 2,222,222 non-flow-through common shares (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $0.45 per NFT Share. Total Offering:

Up to 6,222,222 common shares for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Finders' Fees:

The Company may pay finders' fees consisting of: 7% cash commission, and 7% finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months, subject to TSXV approval.

Use of Proceeds

The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada), primarily on the Company's Wedge Lake Gold Project and Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Saskatchewan.

Proceeds from the NFT Shares will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Closing

The Offering is expected to close in one or more tranches, subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Arya Resources Ltd.

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

E: ...

T: (604) 868-7737

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

E: ...

T: (416) 868-1079 x 251

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Arya Resources Ltd.