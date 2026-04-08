MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. Announces Unwinding of Previous Limitless Quantum Acquisition

April 08, 2026 11:46 AM EDT | Source: Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) (OTCQB: AITTF) (" Trenchant " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated March 18, 2026 and fully executed on April 5, 2026, (the " Share Exchange Agreement ") providing for the unwinding of the Company's previously announced acquisition of Limitless Quantum Computing Solutions Inc. (" Limitless Quantum ") (collectively, the "Acquisition").

As previously disclosed, on April 28, 2025, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Limitless Quantum. Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company issued 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the " Trenchant Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Trenchant Share and 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Trenchant Warrants "). Each Trenchant Warrant is exercisable into one Trenchant Share at an exercise price of $0.08 until April 25, 2028. The former shareholders of Limitless Quantum have agreed to reacquire an aggregate 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Limitless Quantum held by the Company, and the Company has agreed to sell all such shares to the former shareholders on the terms and conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement. Moreover, the former shareholder of Limitless Quantum will assume and settle up to $55,000 of indebtedness owed by Limitless Quantum.

No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the unwinding of the Acquisition. All Trenchant Shares and Trenchant Warrants originally issued as consideration in connection with the April 28, 2025 acquisition of Limitless Quantum are to be returned to the Company for cancellation pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement.

The Company had previously obtained an exemptive relief from the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 13, 2026, in respect of the unwinding of the Acquisition.

The Parties have mutually determined that unwinding the Acquisition is in their respective best interests. As of the date hereof, the parties remain at arm's length. No fees, penalties, or other compensation are payable by any Party in connection with the unwinding of the Acquisition. The Company does not expect the unwinding to have a material adverse impact on its ongoing operations.

Completion of the unwinding of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including:

accuracy of representations and warranties and performance of all obligations under the Share Exchange Agreement at or prior to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the cancellation of the Trenchant Shares and the Trenchant Warrants; and delivery of all required documents to enable cancellation of the Trenchant Shares and the Trenchant Warrants.

ABOUT TRENCHANT TECHNOLOGIES CAPITAL

Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) is a forward-thinking investment issuer focused on supporting transformative ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and next-generation cybersecurity poised to reshape legacy industries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP.

Per: "Thomas English"

Thomas English, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.

Tom English, Interim CEO.

Phone: 416.918.9284

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Final Tranche. Although the Company believes that and the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the Company's completion of the unwinding of the Acquisition pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement; the conditions to be satisfied for the completion of the unwinding of the Acquisition; the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders from the proposed unwinding; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.