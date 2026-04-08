K-Pop Without The K: BTS' English-Heavy Comeback Sparks Debate Over Cultural Identity

MENAFN - The Conversation) BTS is officially back. After a four-year hiatus for mandatory military service, the massively popular K-pop group has returned in full force with their new album Arirang, released March 20. The record debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums and Vinyls chart, and has held its place atop the Billboard 200 for two weeks in a row.

But it hasn't been a flawless comeback – as Arirang has reignited concerns over the outsized influence Western tastes may be having on mainstream Korean pop music. More than 80% of the album's lyrics are English, as opposed to the group's native Korean.

Arirang can be seen as an attempt to balance global accessibility with Korean cultural representation. But striking this balance is hard – especially for the biggest boy band in the world.

Framed as a tribute to Korea

The long-awaited album borrows its name from the Korean folk song Arirang. This song, registered on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, serves as an unofficial anthem in the Korean peninsula.

It is a symbol of unity, resistance, identity and pride for both North and South Koreans – as well as those in the global diaspora.

The decision to name its newest album Arirang appears to be a confident affirmation of BTS's Korean roots.

This is also evident in several of the group's creative choices, including a video tribute to the Korean students who made the first known recording of Arirang in 1896 at Howard University, Washington D.C., and the ringing of the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok to break up the album's two distinct chapters.

Perhaps most notable is the sample of the original Arirang in the opening track, Body to Body.

'Play for the world'

However, fans and critics have been quick to point out the overwhelming presence of English lyrics.

Despite Korean cultural references woven throughout the album, the choice to centre English sits in conflict with the group's message of Korean cultural representation.

The members addressed this in the Netflix documentary BTS: The Return. They expressed frustration over difficulties with English pronunciation, and concern over the lack of Korean lyrics.

In one scene, group leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) says there's a level of authenticity needed that may not be achieved with“too much English”. In response, a representative of the group's label, HYBE Corporation, says authenticity can be achieved“while still appealing to the global market”.

This message is also reflected in one of the album's promotional slogans,“born in Korea, play for the world”, which captures a broader shift toward global-facing production.

In Arirang, we see this not only in the lack of Korean lyrics, but in the list of Western collaborators – including Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Flume, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) and JPEGMAFIA – and the casting of American actor Lilli Reinhart in the music video for the lead single SWIM (a song that is entirely in English).

Does K-pop need English to do well?

The amount of English in Arirang isn't unprecedented. After all, BTS's most successful song to-date is the entirely English 2020 track Dynamite.

Nonetheless, some are concerned the K in K-pop is being increasingly downplayed in an effort to achieve international success. The chairman of HYBE Corporation, Bang Sihyuk, seems to think this sacrifice is necessary:

However, feedback from fans, and the success of earlier Korean-language songs such as On and Boy with Luv suggest English isn't necessary for K-pop's success.

Findings from my doctoral research also suggest the positive impact of English on chart success is negligible in both Australian and US contexts. In other words, there's no clear link between the proportion of English used in a K-pop song and its chart performance.

I also found Australian fans have a deep appreciation for Korean cultural elements, and often express a desire to learn the language.

So why use English at all?

Part of the answer lies in the structural conditions of the global music industry, where English remains the default language of commercially successful pop music.

English enhances K-pop's ability to gain access to Western playlists, algorithms and media coverage. So while English does not guarantee commercial success, it does make it easier for groups such as BTS to reach a global audience.

This raises another question: does K-pop need to be sung in Korean to authentically represent Korea? As Jiye Kim writes for Teen Vogue:

Although language plays a key role in shaping how culture is expressed, it isn't the only factor. As BTS demonstrates with Arirang, other elements such as visuals, themes and performance style also play an important role in representing culture.

At the same time, as English becomes more prominent in K-pop, we need to at least consider what may be lost in the process. BTS is a leader within the K-pop industry. Their choices carry particular weight, and will shape not only the group's own trajectory, but the overall direction of K-pop.