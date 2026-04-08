15 Nations Unite For Maritime Security In The Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - AzerNews) By Ulviya Poladova

Approximately 15 countries are preparing a mission to ensure the security of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is set to be coordinated with Iran. This announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron during a televised address on X, AzerNEWS reports.



"About 15 countries are already involved and participating in planning a strictly defensive mission under France's leadership, in coordination with Iran, when conditions allow for the restoration of shipping," Macron stated.

He welcomed Iran's willingness to unblock the Strait of Hormuz and noted the recent agreement between Washington and Tehran regarding a ceasefire.



Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that if attacks on the country ceased, Iran's armed forces would also halt their defensive actions and would reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two weeks.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.



The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

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