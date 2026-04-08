Punjab: Mohali To Get Multipurpose Exhibition And Convention Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday announced the development of a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Exhibition and Convention Centre in Mohali, near here.

“This landmark initiative reflects the government's commitment to positioning Punjab as a preferred destination for global events and investments,” Arora said here.

Detailing the project, he said that the Convention Centre will be developed on approximately 14 acres in the heart of Mohali IT City under a Public-Private Partnership model with an estimated outlay of around Rs 250 crore. The project's concession period will be 15 years.

He said the project involves the creation of a state-of-the-art convention centre designed to host large-scale national and international events, with world-class infrastructure and facilities.

The project will be completed in two phases, with Phase I targeted for completion by December 31 and Phase II by December 31, 2027.

Highlighting the infrastructure components, the minister said the convention centre will feature large-span column-free exhibition halls, including two major halls of approximately 40,000 sq. ft and 15,000 sq. ft, along with conference and breakout rooms, retail and food and beverage zones spread over around 15,000 sq. ft, and parking infrastructure for at least 1,000 vehicles.

He said the facility will also include world-class landscaped public spaces and open event areas.

Emphasising modern design and sustainability, he said the facility will incorporate advanced column-free structural systems, efficient traffic circulation and logistics planning, integration of modern mechanical, electrical and plumbing, audio-visual and information technology systems, compliance with National Building Code, fire safety and accessibility standards, and adoption of GRIHA 5-Star sustainable design principles.

“This Convention and Exhibition Centre will be a transformational project for Punjab. It will significantly enhance our capacity to host global events, attract investments, and generate large-scale employment.

Mohali is fast emerging as a modern urban and technology hub, and such world-class infrastructure will further accelerate its growth trajectory,” the minister added.