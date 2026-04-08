Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Her Craving For 'Uninterrupted' Family Time

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld has shared that she is extremely fond of "uninterrupted" family time.

The 29-year-old actress is married to NFL star Josh Allen and Hailee has opened up about their home life, following the recent birth of their first child, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told Architectural Digest, "I value a meal away from technology, and even if it's just the two of us, (or) if it's us with friends, with family, that time is so limited with the opportunity to have uninterrupted conversation over a great meal”.

Hailee, whose mother is an interior designer, said she and Josh want their home to feel warm and welcoming. The actress, who gave birth to her daughter on April 2, said, "We wanted our home to feel bright and airy and comfortable, and lighting is a big thing for me, warm, soft lighting”.

As per 'Female First UK', the couple split their time between New York state, where Josh plays for the Buffalo Bills, and California, and Hailee wants both spaces to have the same inviting quality. The Hollywood star said, "Home is somewhere you could spend hours in and not get tired of”. Hailee married Josh in 2025, and the NFL star previously admitted that he feels "proud" of his wife. Josh, who is one of the best-paid sportsmen in the world, heaped praise on the actress following her starring role in Sinners and he described the horror film as "fantastic".

Speaking to reporters at the Buffalo Bills training, Josh said, "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. "It's getting some great reviews and it's a fantastic movie, so go watch it”.

Josh is one of the best-known players in the NFL, but he's happy to take a back seat to Hailee and her success. The sportsperson, who started dating Hailee in 2023, shared, "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment and I'm so glad she got to shine”.