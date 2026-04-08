Rajasthan: IT Notice Exposes Rs 598 Crore Diamond Scam ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) A major financial fraud has surfaced in Ajmer after the Income Tax Department issued a notice to a roadside clothes presser over transactions exceeding Rs 598 crore linked to diamond trading.​

The presser, Jitendra Kumar, who runs an ironing cart in the Ramnagar area, was left shocked and frightened upon receiving the notice on April 1, 2026. The transactions mentioned involved high-value diamond and jewellery deals far beyond his means.​

According to his lawyer, Rakesh Thada, Jitendra's Permanent Account Number card was allegedly misused to carry out these transactions. The suspicion points towards a diamond trader from Pali. The Income Tax Department has also sought an explanation from a private bank manager, indicating possible collusion.​

Jitendra said he had no knowledge of any such financial activity. Upon legal consultation, it emerged that a bank account had been opened using his Permanent Account Number, through which all transactions were routed. He said,“I had no idea why I received such a notice.”​

During the inquiry, Jitendra realised that his Permanent Account Number card had been missing for nearly two years. It is suspected that the accused, identified as Shatrughan Singh from Pali, used the lost card to open the account.​

Transactions worth over Rs 598.50 crore were allegedly conducted using this account. Further investigation revealed that the accused also obtained a Goods and Services Tax registration using Jitendra's Permanent Account Number and set up a firm, M/s Manan Enterprises, in Surat, Gujarat. The firm was reportedly engaged in diamond and jewellery trading.​

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Ganj Police Station in Ajmer. Jitendra said the incident has disrupted his livelihood. He explained that for the past week, he has only been running between the police and lawyers.