Russian Forces Carry Out Nearly 40 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Since, Leaving Four People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in Nikopol and in the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities of the Nikopol district, a hospital, private houses, and vehicles were damaged. Two 23-year-old men were injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Vasylkivka community of the Synelnykove district, a lyceum and cars were damaged. Two men aged 56 and 64 were injured and are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Drone strikes minibus in Nikopol: Three dead, injury toll climbs to 16

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of April 7, Russian forces struck a bus in Nikopol, killing four people.

April 8 was declared a day of mourning in Nikopol for those killed in the bus attack.