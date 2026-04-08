Iran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again, Threatens To Abandon Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, The Telegraph report this, citing local media.

An anonymous source told Iran's Tasnim news agency that Tehran considers a cessation of hostilities“on all fronts, including Lebanon,” to be part of a two-week agreement with the U.S.

The warning comes amid Israeli attacks which, according to Israel, target the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and, it claims, do not fall under the terms of the agreement.

The source added that Iran's armed forces are already identifying potential targets in response to the latest wave of Israeli strikes.

In a separate statement on state television, Tehran said it would“punish” Israel for what it described as violations of the ceasefire.

Iran has also halted the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, in breach of the ceasefire terms with the United States.

State media reported that traffic was forcibly stopped in response to what it described as the most intense Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the start of the war.

Just hours earlier, the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to restore the vital maritime route in the Gulf as part of the two-week ceasefire.

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As reported, the Israel Defense Forces on April 8 carried out its largest wave of strikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the war, hitting more than a hundred targets belonging to Hezbollah within 10 minutes.