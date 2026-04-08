Lebanese Army Evacuates Final Bridge Linking Sidon And Tyre Following Israeli Threats

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 8 (Petra) -- The Lebanese army evacuated the Qasmiyeh coastal bridge in the southern city of Tyre on Wednesday after receiving Israeli threats to target the infrastructure, the military said in a statement.The Qasmiyeh bridge is the last remaining primary artery connecting the major southern cities of Sidon and Tyre. Its potential destruction would further isolate southern Lebanon, as Israeli airstrikes have previously destroyed all alternative secondary bridges in the area.The move comes amid a series of ongoing Israeli strikes across Lebanon that have increasingly targeted logistical networks and vital infrastructure. Local authorities expressed concern that the loss of the bridge would severely hamper the movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid to communities in the south.The Lebanese military confirmed that the evacuation was a precautionary measure to protect lives following the direct threat. The bridge spans the Litani River and serves as a critical junction for coastal transport.