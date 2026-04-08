UAE Pavilion Pergola From Expo 2025 Osaka Finds A New Home In Japan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A pergola that formed part of the United Arab Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, has been installed in Tottori Prefecture, where it will continue to serve as a public space for visitors.

Originally positioned at the entrance of the UAE Pavilion, the pergola provided a shaded area for millions of visitors as they approached the Pavilion. Its relocation to Tottori Kodomo no Kuni, a children's facility, allows it to continue serving a similar function within a new public setting.

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Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said:“From the outset, the UAE Pavilion was intended as a place where cultures could meet through design, conversation and shared experience. The pergola welcomed visitors as they entered the Pavilion landscape, offering a moment to pause before beginning their journey through the space. Its installation in Tottori allows it to continue serving a public purpose. By gifting the pergola to the people of the prefecture, we hope it will remain a place where communities gather and interact. In that way, a part of the Pavilion experience continues in Japan,”

Shinji Hirai, Governor of Tottori Prefecture, said:“We are honoured to welcome the UAE Pavilion Pergola to Tottori. During Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Pavilion left a strong impression on visitors through its thoughtful design and the warmth with which guests were received. The presence of the pergola here at Kodomo no Kuni allows a part of that experience to remain in Japan. We hope it will become a place where children and families gather, reflecting the spirit of cultural exchange and friendship between Japan and the United Arab Emirates.”

The pergola was designed as part of the Pavilion's arrival sequence. It created a transition for visitors entering the Pavilion from the Expo site. Its structure mirrors the Grand Ring at Expo 2025 through the use of cedar, a key element in Japan and its architectural language. The shading fabric incorporates patterns inspired by khoos, the traditional Emirati craft of weaving palm fronds, bringing together elements from both contexts within a single structure.

This layering of materials and traditions introduced visitors to a dialogue between Japanese craftsmanship and Emirati cultural heritage, reflecting the broader design philosophy developed through the Earth to Ether Design Collective. Set within a landscape inspired by satoyama woodlands, the pergola formed part of a broader narrative exploring the relationships among people, nature, and craft.

This connection is also reflected in the natural landscapes of the two regions. The sand dunes of Tottori Prefecture and the deserts of the UAE share similar environmental characteristics, shaped by wind over time and recognised as defining features of their respective geographies.

During Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Pavilion welcomed more than 5 million combined visitors, offering audiences from around the world an immersive journey inspired by its theme, Earth to Ether, which explored the relationship between the UAE's heritage, its people, and its aspirations for the future.

A plaque installed beside the structure reads:“Designed for the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, this pergola reflects a dialogue between Emirati heritage and Japanese craftsmanship, celebrating a shared appreciation for nature and community. Once welcoming visitors at the entrance of the UAE Pavilion, it has been gifted to the people of Tottori. Here, it continues to provide shade and a place of gathering, standing as a lasting symbol of the enduring friendship between Japan and the United Arab Emirates.”