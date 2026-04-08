Qatar Sends 2 Identical Letters (12Th And 13Th) To UN, Security Council Regarding Latest Developments Of Iranian Attacks On Its Territories

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar sent two identical letters (the 12th and 13th) to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres, and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of April Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, regarding the latest developments of the Iranian attack on its territories attack constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region letters were sent by Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani 12th letter referred to Qatar's Ministry of Defense's announcement that the country was subjected to attacks by a number of drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday, April 2, 2026, which were successfully intercepted by Qatar's Armed Forces letter added that Ministry of Defense also announced that the State of Qatar was attacked by a number of drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday, April 3, 2026, and that the armed forces successfully intercepted all the drones Ministry of Defense also announced that the State of Qatar was attacked by a number of drones and two cruise missiles from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, April 5, 2026, and that the armed forces successfully intercepted all the drones and the two cruise missiles Ministry of Defense further announced that the State of Qatar was subjected to attacks by a number of drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday, April 6, 2026, and that the armed forces successfully intercepted all the drones 13th letter referred to the Ministry of Defense's announcement on Tuesday that the State of Qatar's Armed Forces intercepted a missile attack targeting the country. The letter also referred to the Ministry of Interior's affirmation that the security authorities responded to an incident resulting from the interception of Iranian missiles by Qatari air defenses, which led to debris falling on a citizen's in a residential area.

The accident resulted in four moderate injuries, including to a Qatari child. The cases were dealt with immediately by the specialized teams, and the injured were transferred to receive the necessary medical care, while limited material damage was recorded at the accident site.

The letters also warned that these attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran continued even after the Security Council adopted Resolution 2817 (2026), which strongly condemned in the strongest terms the heinous attacks carried out by Iran against the State of Qatar and neighboring countries, and demanded an immediate end to all such attacks.

The letters also reiterated the State of Qatar's affirmation that these attacks constitute a violation of Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and its call for the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take the necessary measures to stop these serious violations and deter their perpetrators.

The two letters emphasized that the targets of attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran are purely civilian in nature, and that targeting them constitutes a blatant violation by Iran of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, their Additional Protocols, and of the principles of international humanitarian law, specifically the principle of distinction, the prohibition of targeting civilians and civilian objects in armed conflicts, the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks, the principle of proportionality, and the obligation to take due precautions to avoid civilian targets.

The letters stressed that these illegal acts by the Islamic Republic of Iran entail international responsibility, making it obligated, as the case may be, to provide compensation for all damages incurred by the State of Qatar as a result of these acts, adding that all the damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the competent authorities, and that Qatar will keep the UN and the Security Council informed of developments.

The letters also affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its right to respond, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and the right to self-defense guaranteed by international law, stressing that Qatar will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents of its territory.

The State of Qatar also requested that the letters be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.