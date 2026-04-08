Qatar Sends 2 Identical Letters (12Th And 13Th) To UN, Security Council Regarding Latest Developments Of Iranian Attacks On Its Territories
The accident resulted in four moderate injuries, including to a Qatari child. The cases were dealt with immediately by the specialized teams, and the injured were transferred to receive the necessary medical care, while limited material damage was recorded at the accident site.
The letters also warned that these attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran continued even after the Security Council adopted Resolution 2817 (2026), which strongly condemned in the strongest terms the heinous attacks carried out by Iran against the State of Qatar and neighboring countries, and demanded an immediate end to all such attacks.
The letters also reiterated the State of Qatar's affirmation that these attacks constitute a violation of Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and its call for the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take the necessary measures to stop these serious violations and deter their perpetrators.
The two letters emphasized that the targets of attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran are purely civilian in nature, and that targeting them constitutes a blatant violation by Iran of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, their Additional Protocols, and of the principles of international humanitarian law, specifically the principle of distinction, the prohibition of targeting civilians and civilian objects in armed conflicts, the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks, the principle of proportionality, and the obligation to take due precautions to avoid civilian targets.
The letters stressed that these illegal acts by the Islamic Republic of Iran entail international responsibility, making it obligated, as the case may be, to provide compensation for all damages incurred by the State of Qatar as a result of these acts, adding that all the damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the competent authorities, and that Qatar will keep the UN and the Security Council informed of developments.
The letters also affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its right to respond, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and the right to self-defense guaranteed by international law, stressing that Qatar will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents of its territory.
The State of Qatar also requested that the letters be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment